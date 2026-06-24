Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel Conference on Wednesday, defending the major military decisions made during the war and vowing that Israel will continue to act independently against threats from Iran, Hezbollah, and other enemies.

Speaking about the situation in Lebanon, Netanyahu said Israel’s operations have dramatically changed the security reality in the north.

"It’s true, Hezbollah is still in Lebanon, but there is something else there now. Today, there is a security zone there that prevents Hezbollah and its remnants from invading the Galilee, because that was the plan," Netanyahu said.

"We are destroying all of this underground infrastructure. I was there in southern Lebanon and I saw it; it’s unbelievable. It is simply different," he added.

The Prime Minister noted that Israel still faces significant challenges, particularly the threat posed by explosive drones.

"We still have work to do, especially on what I call the 'Manhattan Project' - we will be the first in the world to solve the explosive drone problem, which is a global issue, and we are solving it," he stated.

Responding to critics who opposed the continuation of military operations, Netanyahu argued that Israel’s achievements came precisely because it refused to stop prematurely.

"If we had followed your suggestion to stop at Rafah, we would have gotten nada, zero, gornisht, nothing. Zero. That is not who we are," he said.

Netanyahu also addressed Israel’s operations in Syria, saying that despite warnings from opponents, Israel acted decisively.

"They told us not to enter; they said it wasn't wise. We entered with all our might, and we also saved our Druze brothers, whom I salute," he said. "We will protect our Druze brothers and we will never abandon them."

Turning to Iran, Netanyahu said preventing the Islamic Republic from obtaining nuclear weapons has been one of the defining missions of his life.

"Over the years, I have dedicated most of my adult life to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons; I saw it as an existential threat to our survival," he said.

"I do not want the thousands-of-years-old existence of the Jewish people to be cut short by these Ayatollahs acquiring nuclear weapons."

Netanyahu said that while Israel had carried out numerous covert operations inside Iran over the years, he ultimately made the decision to launch a direct military campaign despite warnings from opponents.

"They told us: 'A military operation in Iran? You are forbidden from doing that. Eliminating the leadership of Iran? No, no, not that.' So I did not listen to them, and I led Operation Rising Lion," Netanyahu said.

Explaining the name of the operation, he added: "I chose this name, 'A people shall rise like a lion' - because we have a nation of lions and an army of lions."

Netanyahu revealed that he informed US President Donald Trump ahead of the operation, but did not request approval.

"I told him: 'We are going into Iran, because I am not waiting for these oppressors who declare openly that they want to destroy us. I will not let that happen. Therefore, we are taking action.' I didn't ask for permission; I simply informed him of our plan," he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled his disagreement with the Biden administration over the operation in Rafah.

"When they told me, 'Do not enter Rafah,' the President of the United States said he would halt the weapons supply," Netanyahu said. "I said I respect him very much, and he even came here at the beginning of the war, but we have no choice, we will enter - and if we must, we will fight with our fingernails."

"Because there are moments when you must know how to tell even the President of the United States what we stand for," he added.

Netanyahu criticized those who opposed Israel’s military moves and now claim the achievements were insufficient.

"The very same people who told us don't enter Gaza, don't enter Rafah, don't enter Lebanon, don't enter Syria, don't enter Iran... today, they come and tell us, 'But you didn't finish the job,'" he said.

"They, who wanted zero, come and tell us, 'You didn't achieve 100%, only 80-90%.'"