Abraham Minos-Moissis, a businessman who previously served as president of the Jewish community in Athens, was the target of an assassination plot foiled in Greece and allegedly planned by a network acting on Iran's behalf, Greek media reported a day after the arrests of five North Macedonian citizens in the investigation were announced.

It was reported yesterday that the security services of Greece and North Macedonia had foiled a plan to assassinate an Israeli businessman of Greek origin in Greece. A criminal network allegedly acting under the direction of individuals linked to Iran was suspected of being behind the plot.

Five North Macedonian citizens suspected of involvement in the plot were arrested as part of a joint investigation by the two countries' intelligence services, with assistance from Western intelligence agencies.

Four of the suspects were arrested in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia. The fifth suspect was arrested in Greece and later extradited to North Macedonia.

According to a statement by North Macedonia's security service, the suspects belonged to a criminal network operating under the direction of an Iranian citizen. Authorities suspect that the individual has ties to both Tehran's intelligence services and criminal networks.