After nearly three weeks of extensive searches in Greece, the body of Ami Yogev, 46, from Modi'in, was found on Friday. Yogev had gone missing while hiking on Mount Olympus.

His body was discovered Friday morning by a team of volunteers from the Israeli rescue organization Chaverim Mechaltzim, who had joined the search efforts.

Yogev had traveled to Greece and remained in regular contact with his family throughout his trip. Before beginning his ascent of Mount Olympus, he informed his mother of his plans. Shortly afterward, however, his family lost contact with him, and his whereabouts remained unknown.

Following his disappearance, an extensive search operation was launched, involving local rescue teams and volunteers who traveled from Israel specifically to assist in locating him in the mountainous terrain.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)