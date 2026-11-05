The Ministries of Defence of Greece, the Republic of Cyprus, and the State of Israel met today, November 5th, in Athens for a trilateral meeting, focused on strengthening defense cooperation between the three countries and on shared security challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The meeting brought together the heads of Defense policy from the Hellenic, Cypriot and Israeli Ministries of Defense, alongside other senior officials.

The sides reaffirmed that Defense cooperation is a central pillar of the trilateral partnership, building on the Joint Declaration adopted at the Leaders’ Summit in Jerusalem on 22 December 2025. They also recalled the leaders’ invitation to other like-minded partners to engage with the trilateral framework.

During the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace, stability, security and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation among the three Defense establishments.

Discussions focused on regional security assessments; enhancing Defense-industrial cooperation and Defense innovation; maritime security, including the protection of vital sea lanes and critical infrastructure; and disaster preparedness, response and civil protection.

The sides explored opportunities to translate their shared strategic interests into practical trilateral cooperation through professional exchanges, the identification of joint initiatives and regular dialogue among the relevant authorities. In this context, they highlighted the importance of promoting partnerships among their respective Defense industries and exploring opportunities for joint development, production and technological collaboration, and establishing a trilateral Defense industrial working group with a view to enhancing their collective capabilities, improving interoperability and strengthening the industrial foundations of their security partnership.

The sides emphasized the importance of addressing shared security challenges, including terrorism, the proliferation of advanced weapons, and destabilizing activities by state and non-state actors across the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region. They also agreed to enhance coordination to address emerging threats and strengthen their collective resilience.

The sides underscored the importance of upholding the law of the sea as reflected in customary international law and adhering to internationally recognized principles governing maritime rights and jurisdiction. They reaffirmed their support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law. They opposed unilateral claims, coercion, threats of force and destabilising military build-ups, stressing that no country in the region should serve as a platform for actions threatening regional security.

The three participating Defense Ministries reaffirmed that the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Government of National Accord-State of Libya on Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas in the Mediterranean, which was ratified by the Libyan House of Representatives on 20 October 2026, infringes upon the sovereign rights of third States and disregards international norms that govern maritime jurisdiction and cannot produce any legal consequences for third States.

They highlighted energy cooperation as a pillar of regional stability and resilience, opposing attempts to obstruct it contrary to international law. They also underlined the importance of freedom of navigation and the protection of critical infrastructure and energy supply routes for security and prosperity in Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

The sides emphasized that the trilateral partnership, rooted in shared democratic values and complementary strategic interests, serves as a platform for strategic coordination and a framework for responsible regional engagement. It contributes to the security of the Eastern Mediterranean and strengthens the links between Europe and the Middle East.

The three ministries further expressed their shared view that cooperation, dialogue and respect for international law are the foundations for the future of the Eastern Mediterranean, and that the region can emerge as one of security, connectivity and sustainable prosperity.