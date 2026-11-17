מרים פרץ למנהיגים: "גלו אומץ לב"

Israel Prize laureate Miriam Peretz called on public leaders to take action to unite the nation rather than settle for declarations, speaking at a memorial service for her son Uriel, who fell in battle in Lebanon 28 years ago.

Her remarks came amid political disagreement over the formation of the next government, and after she declared last week that her son, MK Elisaf Peretz, would leave the Knesset if a government were formed in partnership with the Arab parties.

"On this day that is sacred to our family, I offer a prayer that we will all have the strength to create genuine unity here", Peretz began.

Addressing public leaders directly, she urged them to translate calls for unity into action, "I call on all public leaders and ask you: Do not settle for talking about unity-let us see it in your actions. Show the courage and humility needed at this very moment. Find what we share and what brings us together, and place it above all else. The time has come for new hope, for a new message-it is in your hands. And this is the moment".

Peretz went on to address the security and social challenges facing Israel, warning against damage to internal cohesion, "Especially in these times, the greatest challenge facing us today is not only to defend our borders against those who seek to harm us and to fight rising antisemitism around the world, but also to safeguard the heart of this nation so that it continues to beat as one, with all its chambers".

Peretz also addressed the tense public discourse and called for a sense of solidarity beyond moments of crisis and mourning, "I hear the voices, the words that sometimes turn into arrows. Let us choose to be brothers and sisters not only on the battlefield, not only on Mount Herzl and in cemeteries, but in life itself".

In her remarks, Peretz stressed that unity does not require erasing the differences between parts of society, but rather recognizing that diversity can be a source of strength.

She added, "Unity means understanding that the differences between us are not a source of weakness; they are the source of our strength".

She concluded with a call for mutual understanding and for safeguarding their shared home, "Unity means letting go of hatred, truly listening to one another and remembering that this home, which I dreamed of, which I was privileged to reach and for whose existence I paid the price-this home is the shared home of us all, and we all have a duty to protect it with the utmost vigilance".