דגן בסיור מקצועי באתר רועי חדי

The project to widen Route 505 in Samaria is moving forward, with construction in full swing on the section between the Ariel roundabout and Tapuah Junction at an estimated cost of more than half a billion shekels.

Alongside work on the central section, plans are also advancing to widen the road eastward from Tapuah Junction toward the Jordan Valley.

The project aims to create a continuous, high-speed transportation corridor stretching approximately 100 kilometers from Glilot Junction to the Jordan Valley, featuring two lanes in each direction separated by a central barrier. Under the plans, the road will accommodate travel at speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan toured the construction site alongside representatives of Netivei Israel, contractors, and project supervisors. During the visit, the participants held a working meeting and agreed to accelerate the construction schedule.

Dagan welcomed the progress, describing the road expansion as part of a broader effort to improve transportation links to Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

"Together, we are accelerating work here at a cost of more than half a billion shekels, and construction is now in full swing. We have concluded a working meeting with Netivei Israel, the contractors, and the supervision companies, in coordination with the Israel Electric Corporation and all the relevant state authorities," he said.

Highlighting the project's transportation benefits, Dagan added, "We are accelerating construction to complete the road widening so that every resident can travel from Tel Aviv to the mountain ridge on a divided highway with two lanes in each direction, without interruptions, at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour."

"This project is a significant part of the broader initiative to connect Glilot Junction to the Jordan Valley Highway via Gandhi, from the river to the sea, with a divided highway featuring two lanes in each direction that will be a source of pride for the State of Israel," he continued.

"We are advancing step by step toward the vision of one million residents in Samaria. Samaria is becoming the center of the State of Israel, not only historically and in national and security terms, but also in urban and municipal terms. The people of Israel are voting with their feet and choosing to make their homes here."

Dagan also thanked those involved in advancing the project.

"I would like to thank our partners along the way: Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Netivei Israel CEO Nissim Peretz, Netivei Israel Deputy CEO for Engineering and Development Gadi Mark, Transportation Staff Officer Yisrael Afriat, Aharon Hadad, deputy director of the Local Authorities Division at Netivei Israel, former council head Gershon Mesika, the council's transportation coordinator Rafi Avital, and the residents and community leaders who are building together with us."

Concluding his remarks, Dagan emphasized the project's broader significance for the region.

"Developing road infrastructure is an essential condition for the continued growth of the communities and for strengthening sovereignty in the heart of the country. This is another strategic step toward our goal of one million residents in Samaria."