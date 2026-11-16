The ambassadors of Panama, Honduras and Guatemala to Israel, accompanied by Honduran Defense Attaché Gustavo Alvarez Rodriguez, toured Samaria with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

The delegation visited the "State Lookout" in Peduel, where the ambassadors learned about Samaria's strategic importance to Israel's security and expressed appreciation for the residents and their resilience.

"From here, from the State Lookout in Peduel, you can see the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and understand what Samaria protects," Dagan told the delegation. "Samaria protects the State of Israel. It is also the front line between a society that cherishes the future and one that glorifies murder and barbarism. From here, we defend the entire free world."

Dagan emphasized that the fight against terrorism and extremism is a shared challenge for Israel and Western nations.

"Our vision is a strong and prosperous Samaria, where hundreds of thousands more families will make their homes and our children will grow up in safety," he said.

He thanked the ambassadors for their visit and support, adding, "The friendship between our peoples gives us the strength to stand together against shared threats and build a secure future for generations to come."

Guatemalan Ambassador Ava Atzum Arevalo offered a brief blessing: "I want to bless this country and this place."

Panamanian Ambassador Ezra Cohen praised the residents of Judea and Samaria, saying, "May they continue to serve as the country's buffer. Well done for everything you do. You are heroes."

Cohen also noted that Panama's education minister had visited Samaria several months earlier and had been deeply moved by the experience.

Honduran Ambassador Jose Luis Nunez Bennett said, "It is an honor for us to be here in Judea and Samaria. We want to bless the people of Israel and pray that this nation will always be blessed, just as we are blessed in our own country."