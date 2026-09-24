יוסי דגן וישראל גנץ בבית החולים בי-ם: ״דורשים מהממשלה תגובה נחושה – לשנות את המציאות הביטח

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan and Binyamin Regional Council Head and Yesha Council Chairman Yisrael Gantz arrived Wednesday evening at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem to support the Leiter family after reserve soldier Neria Leiter was seriously injured in a vehicle-ramming attack on Highway 443.

“Regrettably, this was a severe terrorist attack. Within a single week, there have been two attacks in Binyamin and another in Samaria. I came here with my friend Yossi Dagan. Neria lives in Samaria, and his parents reside in Eli in Binyamin. We are here together to stand with the family. The time has come to defeat the Palestinian Authority, which incites and promotes terrorism. The illusion of Areas A, B, and C is dangerous for Israel. The State of Israel must take control of the open areas, apply Israeli law, and deploy police and military forces throughout," Gantz said.

Dagan added, “At times like these, there is no right or left. All of Israel is united in prayer for the recovery of soldier Neria Dov ben Chana. We embrace his wife, his family, and the entire Havat Yair community. The communities in Samaria, Binyamin, and across Israel stand strong together. You will never break us. We will build more, travel freely, and continue living here."

“The time has come to drain the swamp. We do not accept the concept of ‘lone-wolf terrorism.’ The Palestinian Authority actively incites terror, resulting in attacks nearly every day. The people of Israel expect a resolute response and concrete answers from the government. The time has come to put an end to this," the Samaria Regional Council head concluded.