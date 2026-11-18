Einav Habshush, whose son Naveh Habshush was killed about five months ago in a tank incident in Lebanon, has given birth to a daughter, with a photograph of her son beside her during the delivery.

Habshush, a resident of Adam in the Binyamin region, revealed during her son's funeral that she was pregnant and described the complex emotions she had experienced since learning of his death.

Naveh Habshush, who was 20 when he fell, was killed in a tank in Lebanon alongside three of his comrades. In her eulogy at her son's funeral, Einav spoke about the pregnancy that had surprised the family. She shared, "A few months ago, we discovered I was pregnant. It was a complete surprise. We did not understand how, at the age of 46, I would carry this pregnancy. We wondered what the Holy One, blessed be He, wanted from us."

She described how the pregnancy became a source of strength during the most difficult days of her life, "Since the officers knocked on the door and delivered the news, amid the great darkness that descended on our lives, I have been carrying new life within me. When a beloved child was taken from me, my only son, there is still a heartbeat of life within me that forces me to get up in the morning and keep living."

She went on to describe the difficulty of carrying the pregnancy alongside her profound grief, "This pregnancy has not been easy for me. It began with difficulty and continued through days when my heart shattered into pieces. But I promise you, Naveh, that I will protect it with all my might. Perhaps because I do not have the strength to lose another child, and perhaps because this is the small gift you left me."

She added, "Since Thursday morning, I had been having severe pains like contractions, as though my body sensed and was preparing to say goodbye to you."

Toward the end of her eulogy, Einav addressed her son and asked him to give her strength to continue raising his sisters, Noam and Nesia, and the baby girl who was yet to be born, "My Naveh, today I ask one last thing of you as your mother: Send me strength. Help me get up in the morning, even on days when I will not want to get up. Help me be the mother Noam and Nesia need now. Help me raise them with joy and faith, even when I feel that my heart is breaking with you."

She continued, "And when your little sister comes into the world, ask for mercy for her from above. Accompany her, protect her, and help me be a good mother to her too."

She concluded with a painful farewell to her son, "Before I say goodbye to you, I want to thank you for the privilege of being your mother. You will be my son forever. For this child I prayed, and for this child I will continue to pray, to love and to long for all the days of my life. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord."