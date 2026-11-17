Tzvika Greenglick, whose son, reserve Capt. Shauli Greenglick, was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip during the war, sharply criticized the use of bereaved parents' names in protests against the election of MK Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker with the support of the Arab parties.

In a Facebook post, Greenglick made clear that bereavement does not give anyone the right to speak on behalf of all bereaved families or enlist them in a political struggle. The bereaved father wrote, "Calls for Matan Kahana to act one way or another in the name of bereaved parents are nothing less than a disgrace to the dead. Calls for unity I understand. Taking a political side in the name of bereavement is unacceptable".

He stressed that bereavement cuts across political camps and that families who have lost loved ones do not necessarily share the same worldview. As examples, he cited Gadi Eisenkot, who lost his son, and Benjamin Netanyahu, who lost his brother, alongside bereaved families from all parts of Israeli society.

He added, "There are bereaved parents on the left, on the right and in the center. There are also bereaved Muslims who served in the IDF. Everyone has their own views. Political views do not change when you lose a son. What needs to change is your attitude toward others. Toward those who do not share your path but fight shoulder to shoulder with you".

Greenglick ended his post by calling on bereaved parents to put love and consideration for others above political differences. He wrote, "Love your neighbor as yourself-except those who do not think like you? Love-that is what bereaved parents should be crying out for".