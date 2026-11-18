Ilay Barzilay is considered a rising name in mixed martial arts. The Israeli fighter, who defeated Lucas Almeida this past summer, has eight wins to his name and is now awaiting an opportunity to compete in the UFC, the sport's most prestigious promotion.

According to a report by Sport 5, Barzilay recently came close to getting that opportunity when organizers sought to invite him to compete at an event held by the UFC, the world's largest mixed martial arts organization.

According to the report, organizers approached Barzilay about participating in the prestigious event, but his Israeli nationality and the event's location in Qatar prevented him from taking part.

Qatar's designation as an enemy state, where Israelis are barred from entering, was the reason Barzilay could not travel there to compete in the event. However, Israeli journalists and fans were permitted to enter Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. They were granted temporary visas valid until the end of the tournament.