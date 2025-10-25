The Israeli satirical show Eretz Nehederet aired a skit mocking the UN Women's agency for its silence on the rape of Israeli women by terrorists who invaded Israel from Gaza. In it, two officials from the international organization tell a Hamas official to believe them, rather than the Israeli women.

But not even Israeli comedians could have believed or invented UN Women's latest.

On the social media accounts of UN Women, the United Nations agency for gender equality and women's empowerment, this post was published: "The role of women in peacebuilding is more important than ever. Together with women on the ground, UN Women is promoting female leadership for a world at peace."

A woman covered in a niqab blowing in the wind is seen reaching out toward the camera, holding three seeds in her palm, while behind her are other fully veiled women.

Did you think the burqa was an instrument of slavery? You were completely wrong.

For the UN, which celebrates its 80th anniversary this week, the prototype of the free woman is embodied by women's Islamic submission.

When will we see a hymn for infibulation? And forced marriages? And honor killings? And stoning?

We've had plenty of feminists justify and relativize jihadist gang rapes. Why shouldn't we see female genital mutilation being justified in the name of progressivism?

I wonder what Iranian and Afghan women think of the UN.

At this point, the UN circus should also invite the Taliban to the table.

"The United Nations, this thing that illustrates women's emancipation wearing the uniform imposed by the most misogynistic regimes on the planet," attacks liberal essayist and columnist Ferghane Azihari.

Hillel C. Neuer, a specialist in international law and director of UN Watch, deplored the UN's choice to depict a "woman subjected to Sharia law."

Sophia Aram, a French columnist, posed a rhetorical question: "The UN's positions are the result of an internal political power struggle. Who do you think won?"

Libération journalist Jean Quatremer was also outraged by this poster: "But this is total madness!!! It confirms that the UN is under the influence of Islamists and that the West no longer has any place within it."

Correct. But this madness has also infected the European Commission, which has produced similar advertisements.

Among the member countries of UN Women, needless to say, are Qatar and Saudi Arabia. But there's worse.

Qatar has given one million dollars to UN Women "in an effort to strengthen its commitment to promoting the empowerment of women and girls around the world." If that's not a victory, it looks a lot like one.

This is what all the money Islamic dictatorships invest in the UN is for. It's no coincidence that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is the largest voting bloc at the UN.

The Emir of Qatar is funding numerous agencies, from UNICEF to the WHO to the FAO. One of the world's smallest and most dictatorial states is among the top ten international donors to UN agencies. Qatar also contributes $16 million to the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR.

What happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas, goes an American motto. What happens at the UN doesn't stay at the UN.

"A free woman in a burqa?" writes the wonderful Julie Burchill. “It's like a parody of a horrible and violent romantic relationship, a suicidal empathy transformed into ideology. It's like those women who write love letters to serial killers on death row: ‘Oh, he would never hurt me!’”.

A psychosis, certainly, but one of the strangest and best-funded psychoses of our absurd times.