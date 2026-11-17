Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court this morning (Tuesday) to testify in the defamation lawsuit he filed against Yigal Carmon, president of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The NIS 500,000 lawsuit followed an interview Carmon gave to Israel Hayom in May 2025, in which he alleged that Netanyahu had cooperated with Qatar and referred to documents indicating that senior Qatari officials had ordered the transfer of tens of millions of dollars to the prime minister.

At the start of his testimony, Netanyahu categorically rejected the allegations. He said, "I am here because blatant lies have been told about me, defaming me and causing great harm to the State of Israel, that I received money from Qatar. It never happened."

He added, "I did not act on Qatar's behalf and was not beholden to Qatar. That is what I am suing over."

Netanyahu argued that the reports had harmed him at a time when he was working to secure the return of the hostages from the Gaza Strip. He said, "Carmon is publishing these things during a war, while I am fighting to get our hostages out. He says I am beholden to Qatar," adding that this was a "disgraceful and appalling statement."

The prime minister later addressed the allegation that he had been afraid to act against Qatar for fear that his ties with it would be exposed. Referring to the Israeli strike in Doha in September 2025, he said, "I am afraid of Qatar? I bombed Qatar."

During his testimony, Netanyahu used a sarcastic tone to describe the allegations against him. Judge Amir Dahan told him that "sarcasm does not work well," and Netanyahu replied, "I still cannot learn that after 100 appearances in a trial that has fallen apart into a thousand pieces."

The prime minister continued to deny allegations of financial ties with Qatar. He said, "There is a monstrous lie here. I did not receive a penny from Qatar. I had no financial ties with them whatsoever. This is simply a disgrace. A horrific smear against a prime minister of Israel."

Carmon, for his part, maintains that he never presented it as a fact that Netanyahu had received money from Qatar, but instead referred to reports and documents that he says warrant an investigation. Carmon also filed a NIS 250,000 defamation countersuit, alleging that Netanyahu's lawsuit was intended to silence him.

During cross-examination, attorney Yossi Abadi, who represents Carmon, confronted Netanyahu with the reports on which his client had relied. Netanyahu rejected the distinction between presenting the allegations and making a factual assertion, saying, "He is directly talking about money being transferred to me. He is talking about millions and explaining how I personally received it."

Asked about the publication of the documents by international media outlets, Netanyahu replied that the transfer of funds from Qatar to the Gaza Strip was known, but that this did not justify spreading allegations that he said were untrue.

Toward the end of the cross-examination, Abadi referred to Carmon's research into Qatar, arguing that he had sought to expose its financial ties with various parties, including people in the Prime Minister's Office.