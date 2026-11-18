Beyahad party chairman MK Naftali Bennett arrived at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Knesset office today (Wednesday) for a meeting that the Likud described as a security briefing.

The meeting comes at a politically sensitive time, just an hour before a scheduled meeting of opposition bloc leaders, amid talks and discussions over the possibility of forming a new government. The head of the National Security Council joined them in the office a few minutes after the meeting began. Likud said, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Beyahad party chairman Naftali Bennett are currently meeting for a security briefing at the Knesset."

Bennett's office, meanwhile, declined at this stage to provide details about the meeting's content or the issues discussed. Bennett has recently been promoting the idea of forming a Zionist unity government composed of Zionist parties, without the participation of Arab parties. One of his main conditions for such a move is advancing the conscription of haredim into the IDF, an issue at the heart of disagreements between the parties and political blocs.