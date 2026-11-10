24-year-old Yonatan Shalev, number 10 on Naftali Bennett's Together party list, arrived at the Knesset on Tuesday to be sworn in as Israel's youngest legislator in history.

Speaking with the media, he shared his excitement and promised to work for Israel's younger generation.

"I am very excited; I am very happy to be here at this event. I am going to work the hardest to ensure that the younger generation has a good future in the State of Israel," he stated.

He went on to criticize the treatment of young people in recent years: "I have come to represent the voice of the younger generation, which has been completely abandoned over the past four years. We are going to build a stronger, more stable, and better country for young people in the State of Israel."

In conclusion, he expressed confidence in his party chairman, Naftali Bennett, and the other members of the party's Knesset list: "We have an excellent team that is coming to work from day one. I trust Naftali Bennett. We are here to make history and represent the younger generation."