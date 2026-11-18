The Knesset plenum on Wednesday approved in a preliminary reading a bill to repeal changes to the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee, one of the central laws of the judicial reform advanced during the previous Knesset. The bill passed by 63 votes to 47. It will now go to the Arrangements Committee, which will determine which committee will continue the legislative process.

The proposed amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary was submitted by MKs Efrat Rayten, Ahmad Tibi, Eitan Ginzburg and other lawmakers. The bill seeks to repeal the amendment approved in 2025, which changed the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee and its decision-making mechanisms, and restore the arrangements in place before the reform was approved. However, this is only an initial stage in the legislative process, and the repeal still requires approval in subsequent readings.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin criticized the expedited process and the substance of the bill, arguing that repealing the reform would restore improper mechanisms to the Judicial Selection Committee.

Levin asked the plenum, "Why the hysteria and the haste?" He said, "The process is improper because the government was not given time to determine its position. Repealing the amendment means bringing representatives of the Israel Bar Association back onto the committee, with all the conflicts of interest, and that is corruption. The truth about the judicial system has been fully exposed. It is no longer possible to hide the selective enforcement or the system of friends appointing friends. There is no way to undo what has been so starkly exposed."

The bill's explanatory notes argue that the amendment approved in 2025 increased the influence of politically affiliated representatives on the Judicial Selection Committee while reducing the relative influence of legal professionals and representatives of the judiciary.

The original amendment was due to take effect at the start of the 26th Knesset's term. The sponsors of the repeal bill seek to restore the committee's previous composition, at least until another agreed arrangement is reached. They argue that the change in the committee's composition raises constitutional concerns and could undermine judicial independence and the balance between the branches of government.

In addition to repealing the changes to the Judicial Selection Committee's composition, the Eisenkot bloc is advancing bills to repeal legislation concerning the attorney general's powers and amendments to the Police Ordinance.

Under agreements reached between the Eisenkot bloc and the right-wing bloc, special committees will be established to consider some of the bills, with the start of their work postponed until Monday. It was also agreed that the bill to repeal the law concerning the Police Internal Investigations Department would not be brought to a preliminary vote on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the coalition introduced bills to strip rights from MKs who do not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization and to prohibit interference with the donning of tefillin in public spaces and educational institutions, in an effort to challenge the Eisenkot bloc.