A campaign video released by the Religious Zionism party sparked harsh reactions on Tuesday from Gadi Eisenkot, Benny Gantz and Yair Golan.

The video shows High Court justices and the Attorney General being forcibly dragged away like protesters, alongside the words, “Removing the obstruction."

Yashar! chairman Gadi Eisenkot strongly condemned the video and personally attacked Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich: “I unequivocally condemn the despicable and violent video posted by draft-dodging enabler and refusal supporter Bezalel Smotrich, who purports to represent the men and women of Religious Zionism but in practice stains and damages the reputation of an entire sector."

He added: “And all this during the Ten Days of Repentance, on the eve of Yom Kippur. They learned nothing from October 7. In their political distress, they are prepared to drag Israeli society into the abyss - again. We will not let them. For the sake of Israel and its future, we will soon send them home."

Benny Gantz issued a brief response directed at Smotrich and Knesset Constitution Committee Chairman Simcha Rothman.

“Bezalel, Simcha, you learned nothing," Gantz wrote.

Democrats chairman Yair Golan described the video as “dangerous incitement and a license for bloodshed."

“Anyone who marks Supreme Court justices and the Attorney General as enemies and depicts them being dragged through the streets knows exactly what he is doing," Golan said.

“These are the same people who, for four years, tore Israeli society apart from within. Smotrich, the architect of the concept that ‘Hamas is an asset,’ was a full partner in the government that brought upon Israel the greatest disaster in its history. Rothman will be remembered in infamy as the man who tried to dismantle the judicial system and expelled bereaved families from his committee hearings.

“When the public grew sick of them, all they had left was incitement. On October 27, we will put an end to it. We will replace them, repair the damage, and restore responsible, strong and democratic leadership to Israel."

Smotrich responded to Eisenkot and Gantz by calling on them to present the public with an alternative judicial plan to the one he unveiled together with Rothman.

“Dear Gadi and Benny, I saw your responses to the plan to reform the judicial system that I presented together with MK Rothman. I call on you: Publish your own judicial plan as well. In recent years, you have said that you, too, agree that the judicial system needs reform, just not the reform we are proposing."

He added: “Go ahead, now is the time. This is what the elections are about. Publish your platform for reforming Israeli democracy. Not in slogans, but in a detailed and organized manner, as we have done. And the public will decide."