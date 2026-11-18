The Knesset's legal advisers have informed members of the bloc opposed to Netanyahu that they can advance the repeal of four judicial reform laws even if no new government is formed and the Knesset dissolves ahead of another election, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

The bloc is preparing to begin proceedings to repeal four laws advanced during the previous government's term. The move is planned before the question of forming the next government is resolved, amid the possibility that coalition talks will fail and the Knesset will dissolve.

Representatives of the bloc consulted with the Knesset's legal advisers to determine whether the legislative process could be completed in the time remaining without risking its invalidation by the Supreme Court. Their main concern was that, if talks to form a government fail, lawmakers would have to advance the repeal quickly, potentially limiting the deliberations required for a proper legislative process.

According to senior figures in the bloc opposed to Netanyahu, the response they received from the Knesset's legal advisers allows them to begin advancing the move now.

They said the legal advisers made clear that they would be prepared to defend the legislative process to repeal the four laws. The commitment was stated to include the tight timetable mandated by the possibility of additional elections if and when coalition votes fail - provided that all due process was observed.

The laws the bloc seeks to repeal include changes to the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee and the splitting of the Attorney General's role, the law concerning the Police Internal Investigations Department, the communications law and the new law governing the declaration of a Prime Minister as unfit for office.