Police submitted an assessment to the State Attorney's Office on Tuesday concluding that no security-related offenses had been uncovered in the investigation into suspected election fraud, nor had any violations of election financing laws been identified.

According to i24NEWS, the police investigation focused primarily on party financing, but investigators found insufficient evidence to establish that an offense had been committed in that area.

A police source addressed the discrepancy between earlier reports surrounding the case and the findings of the investigation, saying, "The suspicions are less serious than what was reported."

Likud sharply criticized the conduct of law enforcement authorities, claiming that complaints concerning election irregularities had yet to be investigated.

Sagi Keizler, head of Likud's election integrity campaign, said that more than a week ago, 1,281 detailed complaints had been submitted to the office of the Israel Police Commissioner. According to Keizler, the complaints included dozens of cases raising suspicions of election bribery in the Arab sector.

Keizler claimed that none of the complaints had been investigated so far.

"The police don't need to look for excuses. They simply need to take up the challenge and start investigating," he said.