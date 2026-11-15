Wissam Ghaleb Saleh Awad, a resident of Mazra'a in northern Israel, was arrested last month on suspicion of voluntarily spying for Iran without payment, allegedly motivated by ideology and a desire for revenge.

A joint investigation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police found that Awad contacted Iranian intelligence operatives through Telegram, offered his services and expressed support for terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah.

Awad was allegedly instructed to photograph strategic facilities, military bases and police stations across Israel. He reportedly sent the images to his Iranian handlers along with the locations' geographic coordinates for potential future use.

Security forces raided his home, arrested him and seized mobile phones and computers for examination. His detention was extended several times during the investigation.

The Haifa District Prosecutor's Office is expected to file an indictment against Awad at the Haifa Magistrate's Court this morning, along with a request to keep him in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings.

Police and the Shin Bet emphasized that they view espionage activities by Israeli citizens on behalf of Iran as a serious threat and will continue working to identify suspects and prevent threats to national security.