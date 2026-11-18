תיעוד מרחפן והקפצת לוחמים: ביובית נתפסה בחשד לשפיכת שפכים ליד בית אל

Cooperation between residents of the Kfar Ana outpost in Binyamin and IDF soldiers led yesterday (Tuesday) to the seizure of a sewage tanker suspected of dumping polluting wastewater into a stream near Beit El.

According to the residents, the tanker was spotted arriving near the valley. Residents of the hilltop outpost monitored its movements with a drone, documented the activity and alerted enforcement authorities. Following the report, soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade's 202nd Battalion were dispatched to the scene and seized the truck.

Residents said the tanker driver tried to prevent its confiscation by claiming it had a mechanical fault. The soldiers called a tow truck, and the tanker was loaded onto it and taken to an impound lot. The tanker was seized in an area between Beit El and Ofra. According to Kfar Ana residents, illegal landfills and wastewater dumping sites had operated in the area for years, polluting streams and open spaces.

The Kfar Ana outpost was established several months ago. Since then, its residents have worked to curb activity at illegal waste disposal sites in the area. They said their efforts have so far led to the closure of one landfill and reduced waste dumping at other sites.

Following the truck's seizure, residents of the hilltop outpost welcomed the cooperation with security forces. They said, "Stopping the illegal, polluting activity today proved once again that there is no substitute for a civilian presence in the area. Every shepherd or hilltop resident is the security establishment's 'eyes' on the ground. Environmental lawlessness ran rampant here for years, and now we are restoring governance to the area step by step."