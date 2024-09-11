A 20-year-old man was critically injured Wednesday morning, one of them critically, when a truck rammed into them near Beit El, on Route 60.

The terrorist was neutralized by IDF forces, and the IDF is closing the area off.

The IDF confirmed: "Initial report - a report was received regarding a ramming attack adjacent to the Giv'at Asaf junction. The terrorist was neutralized at the scene."

"IDF soldiers are setting up roadblocks in the area."

The neutralized terrorist was evacuated in serious condition to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Yossi Amar, a United Hatzalah volunteer EMT and head of the organization’s Binyamin branch, reported at the scene: "I was close by when I heard gunshots. I quickly arrived at the scene and saw a truck, which, according to bystanders, had run over a pedestrian."

"One person with critical injuries was treated at the scene. The terrorist has been neutralized."

Deputy Fireman Officer Roni Yaakov, who heads the Matityahu station, said, "According to security forces, this was a ramming attack carried out by a truck transporting dangerous materials. Firefighters are at the scene and working to ensure the safety of the forces at the scene, and they are prepared for any scenario."

Channel 12 News named the terrorist as Haeel Issa Abed Algaber Deif Allah, 58 years old from the town of Rafat in northern Samaria.

Sceneof the ramming attack Rescue Without Borders

Scene of the ramming attack near Beit El Fire and Rescue Services Judea and Samaria Division spokesperson