Central Bureau of Statistics figures show annual growth of 8% in Israel's economy, a figure that takes on particular significance while the country is still at war. Economist Erez Tzadok, CEO of Aviv Investment House, discussed the figures in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

Unlike many commentators and experts, Tzadok said he was not at all surprised by the figures. "Israeli high-tech is at an all-time high in capital raising and exits, defense sales are at an all-time high, and investment in the Israeli stock market is at an all-time high. This surprises only those who listen to the wrong channels and those who believe the international credit rating agencies."

"Over the past three years, Israel has gone from a country afraid of its own shadow to an economic and defense powerhouse," Tzadok said, adding that in economics, too, the world gravitates toward the strong. "The world loves us when we are weak, vulnerable and losing. They loved us during Oslo and the disengagement. Today, the world officially does not like us, but it buys from us and does business with us. The world does business with the strong."

As for economic boycotts of Israeli products, Tzadok said these were generally only rumors, citing Brazil as one of the clearest examples. "Brazil's president is among those most closely associated with the boycotters and compared us to the Nazi regime, yet yesterday a Brazilian Air Force cargo plane arrived at Ben Gurion Airport to collect the drones he bought from Elbit."

"Two or three years ago, when we were fighting in Gaza and the world turned against us, countries bought from us anonymously, and we heard about deals worth billions with countries that asked to remain anonymous. Today, countries take pride in setting up factories with us. Our problem is production capacity, because we cannot keep up with demand and are establishing factories in Europe," Tzadok said, asserting that Europe was capitulating on the ground to Muslim mobs looting it, while at the same time buying from Israel.

He added that it was also wrong to assume that the European public disliked Israel. In his assessment and based on his impressions, "The European public is with us, and it is the governments that are yielding to progressive pressure and the political pressure they face. In practice, whenever there is a boycott of an Israeli product, it disappears from the shelves."

Asked what had driven these strong figures, Tzadok pointed first and foremost to Jewish ingenuity as a significant factor behind the achievements. He cited additional factors, saying, "Most technologies today came out of the military's special units. Israelis' ability to identify the next big thing in global technology and be there is a remarkable capability that also stems from our needs as a country. We lead in cybersecurity and advanced technologies. Leading companies are establishing more and more development centers here, and investors are looking for startups and high-tech companies here. When we are strong, people do business with us. People like doing business with those who succeed."

Tzadok also noted that some of the growth did indeed stem from the war itself, saying that in July 2023 he had sent investors a letter advising that selling shares would not be the right move if war broke out. Although it may be uncomfortable to say so explicitly, he said, "Wars are good for the stock market. Stock markets tend to rise during wartime. This happens after the start of the war, when some people panic and sell, but war creates shortages that set the wheels of the economy in motion. The real estate and defense industries work harder during wartime, and all the sectors around them grow. The public feels a need to compensate by buying furniture and clothing and traveling abroad. All these factors generate significant economic momentum."

Asked whether government decisions had also contributed to these economic achievements, Tzadok answered in the affirmative, elaborating, "During this term, Israel's Finance Ministry has made some of the toughest decisions finance ministries have had to make. Running a finance ministry in peacetime is relatively easy, but during war it involves very difficult decisions. You have to decide how much of a deficit you are prepared to absorb, know how to make the case for that deficit to the International Monetary Fund and other bodies, know how to deal with international bodies, and maintain the debt-to-GDP ratio."

"The easiest and most populist thing for the Finance Ministry to do would have been to shut down the engines of growth because the money was needed for the war, but we would not have achieved growth like this. The ministry said a budget was needed for the war, but that it had to be managed properly, maintaining macroeconomic parameters, preserving certain engines of growth and implementing reforms, not all of which passed because of a few communist Knesset members in Likud. Managing all of this and reaching these figures after three years of war is the result of decisions by the government, the finance minister and the prime minister."