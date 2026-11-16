Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, founder of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, visited the unity tent set up by MK Elisha Medan near the Knesset in Jerusalem and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot to reach an agreement on forming a national unity government.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Avivi stressed that both camps would have to compromise, but said he believed Netanyahu should be the first to lead the joint government.

“We are at a fateful moment, facing seven fronts, with Iran still needing to be addressed and significant internal challenges. The overwhelming majority of this nation wants to see the political system unite in the face of these challenges. People are tired of the fighting, tired of the pettiness," Avivi said.

Addressing Eisenkot’s party’s demand to know what concessions Netanyahu and the right were prepared to make to enable the government’s formation, Avivi made clear that both sides were responsible for reaching an agreement.

“Let them negotiate. Ultimately, unity comes at a price; unity requires compromise. Both sides need to find common ground. We have far more that unites us than divides us, and we cannot continue with this fighting."

Avivi opposed the possibility of forming a government that would rely on votes from the Arab parties.

“We cannot rely on extremist Islamist parties after October 7, after everything we have been through. There are bereaved families here crying, unable to believe that people in Israel’s Knesset want to do such things. We want this unity for the sake of security, for the sake of prosperity. The people are already tired of all the fighting."

Asked about distrust of Netanyahu among opposition figures and claims that the prime minister was using the Iranian threat to promote a unity government, Avivi rejected the claims and noted that Netanyahu had called for a broad-based government even before the elections. “This issue with Iran is serious. The Iranian regime understands that its survival depends on only one thing: nuclear weapons. Ultimately, we are playing with our lives here. The prime minister also understands that, in the end, we need to unite, to find the point where we can agree on things. I truly believe that what unites us outweighs what divides us. So let’s make an effort and close ranks."

Avivi was then asked whether Netanyahu and Eisenkot could also agree on who would serve as prime minister first and on the possibility of a rotation arrangement.

“Ultimately, I believe that, because of his experience and his work with Trump, it would be right for Netanyahu to lead. What happens after that? Let them settle that in the negotiating room," he said.