Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met this afternoon (Monday) with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert in Jerusalem and presented her with a strong demand for international action against Hezbollah terrorist activities, which continue to be carried out in close proximity to UN forces in Lebanon.

Sa'ar made it clear that the terrorist organization continues to systematically violate the ceasefire, a move that he said does not serve Lebanese interests but only Iranian interests.

During the meeting, Minister Saar presented data on the scope of the aggression: Since March 2, when Hezbollah joined the campaign under pressure from Tehran, approximately 10,000 missiles, rockets, and unmanned aerial vehicles have been launched at Israel.

Sa'ar emphasized that a significant portion of these launches were carried out in close proximity to UNIFIL positions and posts.

"We are seeing an increasingly dangerous pattern: Hezbollah systematically deploys its terrorists and assets next to UNIFIL stations, taking advantage of UNIFIL’s presence for its hostile actions. Hezbollah is using these positions for surveillance against IDF forces and is moving its terrorists in vehicles identical to those of UNIFIL," Sa'ar stated. "The Government of Lebanon must act decisively against Hezbollah and its terrorists, including through financial measures targeting its sources of funding."