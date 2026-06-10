The United Nations Security Council adopted today a press statement following the death of a Serbian UNIFIL peacekeeper in southern Lebanon.

Council members condemned the incident, expressed support for UNIFIL, and reaffirmed the importance of strengthening the implementation of Resolution 1701, including support for the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces south of the Litani River.

In addition, the statement expressed support for the continued implementation of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and called on all parties to prevent further escalation.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said: “We share Serbia’s grief over the loss of the UNIFIL peacekeeper. But the truth is clear: When a UN peacekeeper dies in southern Lebanon and the Security Council still fails to explicitly condemn Hezbollah for violating Resolution 1701, it reflects a profound failure by the international community. The Security Council must clearly and unequivocally condemn Hezbollah’s actions."