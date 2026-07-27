An unusual incident occurred at the Gannot Prison when Israel Prison Service prison guards found a Gazan doctor, who is being held in administrative custody, tied up with socks in his cell.

According to a report by Ynet, the guards entered the cell during operational activity and found the detainee tied up. The IPS launched an initial inquiry into the circumstances of the incident.

The inquiry found that the doctor's cellmates were the ones who tied him up.

According to their account, the cellmates acted after the doctor allegedly tried to observe and monitor the staff's activities and refused to stop, out of concern that his conduct could lead to punitive measures against all the inmates in the cell.