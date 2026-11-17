עם גיטרה: רגע מרגש במאהל האחדות

An emotional moment took place Tuesday morning at the unity tent set up by MK Elisha Medan (Likud) opposite the Knesset in Jerusalem.

Rabbi Shmuel Moreno, the brother of the legendary Emmanuel Moreno, arrived at the tent carrying a guitar and performed for Medan and his wife the song, "Rise Up, Son of Man", based on the words of Rabbi Abraham Isaac HaCohen Kook. Emanuel, who was killed in action in the Second Lebanon War, is storied to have infiltrated enemy ranks to such an extent that his photo is still censored for fear of showing how deeply he had penetrated their security.

Medan and his wife were moved by the gesture and joined Rabbi Moreno and the others at the tent in singing.

The meeting took place as part of the unity initiative led by Medan, a reservist who lost both legs in an explosive device blast in the Gaza Strip during the Swords of Iron war.

Medan set up the tent on Saturday night, calling for the formation of a broad national unity government that would include Likud and the Yashar party, led by Gadi Eisenkot. He announced that he intended to remain there until political unity was achieved.

The initiative saw a development yesterday when Eisenkot arrived at the tent and met with Medan, followed by several members of his party. IDF widows and victims of terrorism also came to the tent. During their visit, Medan said they brought a message of connection and mutual responsibility rooted in their pain and bereavement.

Alongside the visits and gestures of support, the political disagreement over forming a unity government remained unresolved. Likud is seeking to form a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, while Yashar insists that Eisenkot serve as prime minister.