פעולות חילוץ הדיירים בטבריה צילום: דוברות כבאות והצלה

Thirteen people, including 11 children and two adults, were rescued Tuesday morning from a nine-story residential building on Shefa Chaim Street in Tverya after a fire filled the stairwell and apartments with heavy smoke.

Fire crews were dispatched after receiving a report of the blaze. Upon arrival, they located the source of the fire and found thick smoke filling the stairwell. Smoke had also entered apartments, preventing some residents, including families with children, from leaving on their own.

The crews brought the incident under control and extinguished the fire. Firefighters immediately began tackling the blaze while searching for and rescuing trapped residents. Heavy smoke required crews to work in several locations, with some residents rescued using an aerial ladder.

Firefighter Meir Elbaz, who commanded the operation, said, "Upon arrival, we identified thick smoke in the stairwell and received reports of residents, families and children who could not leave their apartments. We worked simultaneously to extinguish the fire and rescue those trapped, some using aerial apparatus. In total, we rescued 13 residents from the building."