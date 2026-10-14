Part of a building undergoing renovations collapsed Wednesday morning on Nahalat Binyamin Street in central Tel Aviv. Rescue teams have pulled three people from the rubble and are continuing to search for anyone else who may be trapped.

Large forces from the Fire and Rescue Service, Magen David Adom and the Israel Police were dispatched to the scene following the collapse. The Fire and Rescue Service reported that rescue crews had extracted three trapped individuals and that searches were ongoing.

The building was undergoing construction work and was not occupied by residents. Fire officials believe the people rescued were construction workers who were inside when the collapse occurred. Magen David Adom said no injuries had been identified at the time of its initial report. Emergency teams continued searching the site to ensure that no additional people remained trapped beneath the debris.

Police officers from the Yarkon District were also operating at the scene. In its initial statement, the police said there were no known reports of trapped individuals or casualties.