Firefighters rescued a 14-year-old girl in Modi’in Illit on Wednesday night after she became trapped in the narrow gap between her sixth-floor apartment window and its metal security bars.

The incident began after the Fire and Rescue Service received a report that a girl was trapped high above ground and dispatched crews from the Binyamin regional fire station. When they arrived, firefighters found the apartment door locked, preventing them from being able to reach her from the inside.

Due to the nature of the incident, a ladder truck was dispatched from the Matityahu fire station. Two firefighters rode in its basket to the sixth floor, where they made eye contact with the frightened girl, spoke to reassure her, and explained how they would get her out.

Once they reached the window, the firefighters cut through the metal bars, freed the girl from the narrow gap, and brought her safely to the ground unharmed.

Firefighter Yossi Pasi, who participated in the rescue, recalled, "Upon arrival at the scene, I conducted a situational assessment, from which we understood that the only way to reach her was with the ladder truck. We set up the crane, and two firefighters climbed into the basket. Upon reaching the floor where the girl was trapped, we spoke to her, calmed her down, and explained how we would get her out. We cut through the bars and then brought her safely to the ground."