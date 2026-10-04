A Givati soldier’s alertness helped prevent injuries Sunday after a bus carrying soldiers caught fire at the Mishmar HaNegev military base in southern Israel. The bus was filled with soldiers from the Givati Reconnaissance Unit who were preparing to travel to the Tze'elim training base when one of the soldiers noticed a strong odor of gas.

The soldiers were immediately evacuated from the bus. Shortly afterward, the vehicle caught fire. Footage from the scene showed the bus engulfed in flames, with several small explosions heard during the blaze. Initial reports suggested the explosions may have been linked to a gas tank stored in the cargo compartment alongside ammunition. The IDF said the fire most likely resulted from a technical malfunction in the vehicle.

The IDF and Fire and Rescue Service worked to contain and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported, and the IDF said only minor property damage was caused.

The IDF said the incident is under investigation.