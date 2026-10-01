Palo Alto Networks continues to break records on Wall Street, with its shares reaching historic highs as investors show confidence in one of the world's largest cybersecurity companies.

For Israeli investors, the story has added significance: since February 2026, Palo Alto Networks has also traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange as part of a dual listing.

In late September, the shares climbed above $400 following a strong period. The rise comes as cybersecurity demand grows, fueled in part by the rapid development of artificial intelligence. AI is creating new opportunities while also expanding the threat landscape and increasing the need to protect systems, data and identities.

The company's strong financial results have helped drive the gains. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Palo Alto reported $3.41 billion in revenue, up 34% from a year earlier, while next-generation security annual recurring revenue surged 63% to $9.1 billion.

For fiscal 2027, the company expects revenue growth of roughly 23%-24%, with NGS ARR projected to exceed $11 billion.

A key part of Palo Alto's strategy is its acquisition campaign. The company is seeking to expand from a network security provider into a broad cybersecurity platform covering more of its customers' security needs.

At the center of that strategy is its acquisition of Israeli cybersecurity company CyberArk. The deal, announced at an equity value of approximately $25 billion and completed in February 2026, significantly expanded Palo Alto's presence in identity security - increasingly important as AI agents and automated systems gain access to corporate networks.

Palo Alto also acquired Chronosphere, which specializes in monitoring and observability for software systems and infrastructure. Together, the acquisitions reflect the company's push to rapidly expand its cybersecurity platform.

The acquisitions are already contributing to growth: in the third quarter, CyberArk and Chronosphere together generated $388 million in revenue and approximately $1.6 billion in NGS ARR.

Palo Alto has deep Israeli ties dating back to its founding by Israeli entrepreneur Nir Zuk. Israel remains an important center of its operations, and that relationship gained another dimension when the company began trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on February 23.

The AI revolution is increasingly becoming a cybersecurity revolution. As companies adopt more AI tools, cloud infrastructure and autonomous systems, the number of potential entry points for attackers grows, while AI can also enable attacks to be carried out with greater speed and sophistication.

Palo Alto aims to capitalize on that trend by offering organizations a broad security platform rather than a collection of separate products. CEO Nikesh Arora has set a target of reaching $20 billion in NGS ARR by fiscal 2030.

The rising share price also raises expectations. Investors will be watching whether Palo Alto can integrate its acquisitions, sustain rapid growth and translate its expansion into long-term profitability.

For now, Palo Alto is reaching historic highs on Wall Street just months after beginning to trade in Tel Aviv, putting the Israeli-founded cybersecurity giant at the intersection of the AI boom and growing global demand for cyber defense.