Israel signed the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity on Sunday, November 15, joining fellow members of the Pax Silica initiative in an international agreement aimed at protecting critical technologies and strengthening economic and technological security.

The declaration was signed during an official visit to the United States by representatives of the initiative's member states, marking a significant milestone for the international coalition, of which Israel is a founding member.

According to the announcement, the agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in protecting advanced technologies, securing critical infrastructure, and strengthening the resilience of the countries participating in the initiative.

The declaration is intended to advance a concept known as "Collaborative Sovereignty," under which participating countries will work together to safeguard their technological capabilities while reducing dependence on external suppliers.

The initiative places particular emphasis on economic security in the emerging era of superintelligence (SI), with Israel expected to play a central role in developing technological and economic resilience.

As part of the agreement, the participating countries will establish joint working groups tasked with protecting critical technologies and infrastructure.

The cooperation will cover the entire artificial intelligence value chain, including hardware, software, technological knowledge, energy infrastructure, communications networks, logistics, and data management.

A central objective of the initiative is to prevent the unauthorized transfer or leakage of sensitive technological knowledge while creating a stable environment for innovation, economic growth, and technological development.

The participating countries will also work to diversify supply chains and reduce external dependencies, recognizing the growing importance of advanced technology and secure infrastructure to national security.

During the summit, Israel presented the model developed by the National Institute for Impact-Driven Artificial Intelligence (NIIA), which seeks to strengthen economic resilience and accelerate growth through the practical implementation of advanced AI technologies.

Erez Askal, head of the National AI Directorate in the Prime Minister's Office, welcomed the signing and emphasized the importance of international cooperation in maintaining technological independence.

"In the AI era, true technological sovereignty is not built in isolation, but rather through Collaborative Sovereignty and deep alliances," Askal said.

"The Declaration signing constitutes a major milestone for the Pax Silica founding alliance and will chart the course for our next steps."

Askal stressed that Israel's participation would allow it to contribute its extensive experience in defense technology, cybersecurity, and advanced technological development.

"With this signing, Israel is to play a pivotal role in building technological and economic resilience, both for itself and in partnership with the coalition members," he stated.

"We bring to the table Israel's diverse operational and technological experience in the fields of defense and cyber, as well as the NIIA model for implementing impact-driven solutions."

According to Askal, these capabilities will enable Israel to take a leading role in protecting critical computing and energy infrastructure, as well as securing supply chains essential to the development and deployment of advanced artificial intelligence systems.

He emphasized that the declaration represents a move from shared strategic objectives toward practical international cooperation.

"Together, we are translating a shared vision into practical steps that will protect all of our strategic assets and ensure Israel's technological leadership," Askal concluded.

The signing marks another step in Israel's efforts to strengthen its position in the global artificial intelligence sector while deepening technological and economic cooperation with its international partners.