Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is working to maintain the support of the haredi parties ahead of the round of consultations with President Isaac Herzog.

According to Kan Reshet Bet, during a conversation with United Torah Judaism (UTJ) chairman MK Yaakov Asher, Netanyahu stressed his commitment to resolving the legal status of yeshiva students, and called to prevent the formation of a government that would rely on terror-supporting parties.

The conversation, which took place Tuesday, was the first between the two since last week's elections.

It focused on United Torah Judaism's position ahead of the consultations with the President, as the party has yet to decide whether to recommend Netanyahu or refrain from endorsing any candidate.

"I am committed to resolving the status of Torah learners," Netanyahu told Asher. "We are committed to you, and we must all prevent a government that relies on supporters of terrorism."

Despite his remarks, Netanyahu did not explicitly ask United Torah Judaism to recommend him to the President to form the next government.

Asher, for his part, made no commitment and told Netanyahu that the party was still awaiting a decision from its leading rabbis, which would determine its recommendation.