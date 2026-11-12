US Central Command has advised Israeli military representatives in the United States to prepare for the possibility that the military campaign in Iran could resume soon, Kan News reported Thursday evening, citing an American official.

According to the report, the message was conveyed to IDF representatives in recent days. The official said similar messages were also being relayed to Gulf states, in contrast to President Donald Trump’s recent public statements.

The reported warning comes as the United States continues to reinforce its forces in the region. According to Kan News, the buildup includes approximately 200 aerial refueling aircraft and two aircraft carriers already in the area.

A third aircraft carrier is expected to arrive next week, further expanding the American military presence amid the possibility of renewed hostilities.