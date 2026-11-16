A third American aircraft carrier strike group has entered the Middle East, strengthening the US military presence in the region as President Donald Trump considers whether to launch additional strikes against Iran.

A US official told ABC News that the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group entered the area of responsibility of US Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier Sunday.

The Theodore Roosevelt joins the USS George HW Bush and USS George Washington carrier strike groups, both of which have been operating in the Arabian Sea.

The three carrier groups are part of a larger American naval deployment involving more than 20 Navy vessels enforcing the blockade of Iranian ports.

The additional deployment comes amid uncertainty over the Trump administration's next steps toward Tehran, with the President weighing further military operations while leaving open the possibility of a diplomatic resolution.

In an interview with Salem News Channel on Thursday, Trump made clear that he would not hesitate to order renewed attacks against Iran if he believed military action was necessary.

Asked whether he would be reluctant to use force against the Iranian regime again, Trump replied, "No. No hesitation. We're doing very well with it right now. We're taking out more oil now than we did before the, if you call it a war, before the war started. We're taking out more oil."

The President also defended the results of the American military campaign, emphasizing the absence of recent US military fatalities and Washington's control of the Gulf.

"And you know, the thing about the war. We've been fighting, you know, pretty, at a pretty rapid clip for three weeks, not seven months, for three weeks. Nobody's been killed in the last five months. You know, in Russia, they're losing 25,000 people a month between Russia and Ukraine, mostly soldiers. We haven't lost a soldier in five months and we control the Gulf...but the answer is if I saw things going the other way, I would, I would do that. And it's, it's possible I would do it right now," Trump said.

In another interview Thursday, this time with journalist Stephen A. Smith, Trump suggested that American forces could destroy Iran's energy facilities, bridges and industrial infrastructure within three days.

However, he explained that he had refrained from ordering such attacks because several Middle Eastern countries had requested a slower approach to weakening Tehran.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported over the weekend that Trump has privately discussed the possibility of delaying further military strikes if Iran and the Houthis in Yemen avoid additional provocations.

The report, based on three people familiar with the discussions, indicated that the President has not ruled out further military action but is considering whether continued pressure on Tehran could achieve American objectives without another major escalation.