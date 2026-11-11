US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated from his private residence to a military base following threats against his life attributed to Iran, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the situation.

According to the report, American intelligence officials have determined in recent weeks that Iranian plots targeting current and former US government officials have progressed to a more advanced stage. Intelligence concerning threats against Bessent contributed to that assessment, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Bessent has become a prominent target for Tehran because of his central role in the Trump administration's campaign to intensify economic pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Since August, the Treasury Secretary has overseen efforts to further isolate Iran's financial system through expanded sanctions and restrictions on trade routes, measures designed to undermine the regime's ability to finance its activities.

The campaign has focused particularly on cutting off financial resources to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which wields considerable influence over Iran's military establishment and large sectors of its economy.

Although the precise nature and severity of the threats against Bessent remain unclear, US officials have warned that Iran continues to pursue targeted operations against individuals it considers enemies.

American authorities have previously identified specific threats they regarded as credible, including an alleged Iranian murder-for-hire plot targeting President Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.

At the same time, officials have assessed that Iran's capacity to carry out large-scale attacks inside the United States or other overseas territories remains limited.

Responding to the report, a Treasury Department spokesperson said Bessent “will not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats," emphasizing that he would continue implementing the administration's economic pressure campaign.

The White House has sought to use financial restrictions to compel Tehran to accept American demands while potentially avoiding another major escalation of military operations against Iran.

In September, shortly after announcing "Operation Economic Outcast," an initiative intended to deepen Iran's economic isolation and restrict funding to its government, Bessent explained that the administration's objective was to bring Tehran back to negotiations rather than pursue regime change.

"The goal here is to create the conditions that they will want to come to the table. And the President’s been very clear. They have to give up their nuclear program. They have to turn over the highly enriched uranium, and they have to stop their support of proxies, and the strait has to be open," Bessent told NBC News at the time.