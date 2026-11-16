Businessman Ronen Elad is taking control of Israeli airline Arkia, acquiring an 82% stake and injecting approximately $30 million into the company under a recovery plan. The deal was approved and signed at an Arkia board meeting on Monday evening following a proposal put forward by the airline's employees.

Under the new framework, employees will retain shares and receive board representation, while the Nakash Group will remain a minority shareholder.

Under the approved ownership structure, Elad will hold 82% of Arkia's shares, employees will hold 15%, and the Nakash Group will hold the remaining 3%. Alongside Elad's investment, the Nakash Group will inject an additional $8.5 million into the airline, while the deal also includes $7.8 million from the Finance Ministry.

Elad, the former owner of the Hapoel Petah Tikva soccer club and the Shilav and Office Depot retail chains, was selected following a proposal by Arkia's employees. The approved framework differs from the original plan proposed by an investor group led by Yariv Lerner, which would have completely diluted the employees' holdings in the airline.

Under the new arrangement, the employees' stake will fall from 22% to 15%, but they will retain their status as shareholders. They were also guaranteed that their holdings would not be diluted further before the company's initial public offering. Employees will also receive two board seats and an additional observer position.

The agreement follows a period of talks aimed at bringing investors into Arkia and developing a recovery plan. The Nakash brothers announced this week that they had signed an agreement to bring an investor into the airline, under which an investor group would inject tens of millions of dollars and acquire control.