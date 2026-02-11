Israeli airline Arkia will hold a festive launch event next week to unveil new destinations it plans to operate to this coming summer.

The choice of venue has sparked discomfort among professionals from the religious public, as the event is set to take place at a restaurant specializing in non-kosher seafood - including shellfish.

Senior figures in the tourism industry, travel agents, media representatives and bloggers have been invited to the event, a significant number of whom are kippah-wearers, some of whom questioned the decision to hold the celebration at that location.

A source in the aviation sector told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva that “there’s nothing anti about it, but it reflects a lack of sensitivity. If someone holds an event in a nightclub, they don’t expect the religious sector to attend. Here too, there’s a message about who the truly important audience is - and who is less so."

A company source noted that the event will feature a dairy breakfast which, although prepared at the restaurant, is unrelated to its regular non-kosher menu.

Arkia said in response: “This is a kosher-style event and a dairy breakfast."