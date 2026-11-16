Religious Zionist Party leader Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sharply criticized Knesset speaker-designate Matan Kahana on Monday over his decision to reject a proposal submitted by the party.

"Matan Kahana chose to reject our fair proposal. He chose Arabs over Jews; those unwilling to condemn Hamas over partners in the war effort; the Muslim Brotherhood over his brothers-in-arms", Smotrich said in a statement.

He added, "After October 7, we cannot appoint deputy speakers who are unwilling to designate Hamas a terrorist organization".

"Being appointed speaker of Israel's Knesset with the votes of terror supporters is illegitimate. It is a red line, and anyone who crosses it will be remembered with eternal disgrace in the annals of the State of Israel", he declared.

Alongside his criticism of Kahana, the Religious Zionist Party leader outlined his position on the composition of the government that should be formed. Smotrich argued that the current political situation calls for forming a government representing what he called "the majority of the people", presenting it as the only option he would consider.

"Only one government can be formed now-a government of the majority of the people", he said. "The majority of the people identify with the need for unity. A government of the majority of the people is the right thing at this time. Any other choice would be a step against the majority of the people".

Smotrich also directly addressed Elisaf Peretz and Shira Shapira, posing questions intended to illustrate his opposition to political cooperation with representatives of the Arab parties.

"Elisaf Peretz, would you prefer Yousef Jabareen over Tzvika Mor? Shira Shapira, would you prefer Walid Taha over Elisha Medan?" he asked.