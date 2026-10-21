A new smuggling method along the Israel-Jordan border is raising concerns among residents of the Arava region.

Smuggling networks have begun using helium balloons to carry drug shipments weighing dozens of kilograms in an attempt to bypass detection and jamming systems designed to counter drones.

On Sunday, an unusual shipment of drugs weighing approximately 100 kilograms landed in the agricultural fields of Moshav Ein Yahav. It is suspected that the shipment was intended to travel from Israel into Jordanian territory.

Residents who discovered the cargo in the morning expressed concern about the security implications of the incident, noting that the weight was comparable to that of an armed individual carrying equipment.

They said the ability to transport such a heavy load through the air near the border raises questions about the capacity to detect and prevent similar smuggling attempts in the future.

In recent years, drones have become one of the primary tools used by smuggling networks along Israel's borders with Egypt and Jordan. These networks operate two-way smuggling routes, transporting drugs from Israel into neighboring countries while bringing weapons into Israel in the opposite direction.

Israel's defense establishment has intensified efforts to thwart these operations, including deploying specialized drone detection and jamming systems. Legislative measures have also been advanced to impose stricter penalties for cross-border smuggling.

However, smugglers have begun looking for alternative methods that do not depend on drones or continuous wireless communication.

One emerging method involves using helium balloons to carry cargo with the help of air currents. Authorities suspect that smugglers exploit weather conditions to move packages toward the border, using tracking devices and timed release mechanisms.

Unlike drones, balloons traveling passively do not require continuous communication with an operator, meaning electronic jamming systems designed to counter drones are not necessarily effective against them.

The new method does not guarantee that shipments will reach their intended destinations. Several balloons carrying packages of hashish have fallen in communities and kibbutzes in the Arava, including one shipment that landed in the Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in Yotvata.

A police official estimated that the fallen shipments had cost the smuggling networks merchandise worth millions of shekels.

At the same time, these incidents highlight the lack of precise control over the cargo's flight path and the potential dangers posed when shipments land in civilian areas.

The Regavim movement warned that the threat extends beyond drug smuggling, arguing that the ability to transport heavy payloads across the border could also be exploited by hostile elements in the future.

Yehuda Kapach, Regavim's Southern District Director, said: "The ability to transport cargo across the border creates a serious strategic risk. Smuggling networks operate in direct connection with hostile elements, and the infrastructure currently used for drugs can immediately be exploited to transport explosives and advanced weapons. Focusing solely on thwarting the technological means, whether a drone, an ATV, or a helium balloon, will not stop an industry that generates tens of billions of shekels."

"The necessary response requires addressing the root of the problem: those driving the crime, the lack of enforcement, and the lack of governance," Kapach said.

He also called for enforcement efforts to focus on the heads of criminal organizations and their sources of funding through financial investigations and asset seizures, alongside an increased military and police presence in the Negev and border regions.

In addition, Kapach demanded tougher penalties for smuggling offenses, including mandatory minimum sentences, and a broader security approach to smuggling along the borders with Egypt, Jordan, and in Judea and Samaria.

He argued that all smuggling incidents in these areas should be treated as security-related events, allowing the Shin Bet to use its intelligence and operational capabilities against the networks.

The Regavim movement emphasized that the incident in Ein Yahav demonstrates the need to address not only the smuggling methods themselves but also the networks behind them and the potential security threats arising from their activities.