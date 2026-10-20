A nine-year-old boy from Kedumim in Samaria helped avert a potential disaster today after spotting a missile fuel tank left in the area during the war with Iran. Security forces safely removed the object.

The incident occurred a week after a deadly tragedy in northern Israel. While walking near the community, the boy spotted an unidentified object lying in the field. He kept his distance and immediately alerted his father, who contacted Kedumim’s security hotline.

Army and police forces arrived at the scene and identified the object as a missile fuel tank that had landed in the area during the war with Iran. It was safely removed, with no injuries reported.

Kedumim Regional Council head Ozel Vatik praised the boy’s responsible actions and stressed the importance of following safety guidelines.

“One week after the terrible tragedy we witnessed in the north, a potential disaster has been prevented here today, God forbid, thanks solely to responsible and correct behavior," Vatik said. “The nine-year-old boy from Kedumim showed exemplary civic responsibility. He did not put himself at risk, kept his distance and reported it immediately."

Vatik urged parents to review safety instructions with their children and ensure they know what to do if they encounter a suspicious object.

The Kedumim Council warned that suspicious objects may still be found in and around the community, including remnants of the war with Iran or explosive devices planted by terrorist elements.

Residents were reminded never to touch or move a suspicious object. They should move away, keep others at a safe distance and immediately notify security forces.