Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the seam line in Samaria on Tuesday, accompanied by the Defense Minister, the head of the National Security Council, and the commander of the IDF Central Command, and received a briefing on security preparations in the area.

During the visit, Netanyahu warned against attempts to attack Israel ahead of the elections and declared that the IDF is prepared for a range of scenarios, including what he described as a "turning of the guns" against Israel.

During the visit, commanders from the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police presented the Prime Minister with an overview of efforts to protect communities along the seam line. They also outlined counterterrorism operations in Palestinian villages, including the arrest of terrorists, confiscation of weapons, and measures to address security threats.

"Behind me is the former Tulkarm refugee camp," Netanyahu said. "It was a terrorist stronghold. The IDF entered, cleared it out on our instructions, and did an excellent job, not just here."

The Prime Minister also addressed proceedings before the Supreme Court concerning the return of residents to the area.

"I heard that someone in the Supreme Court says the residents should be brought back here. These are not residents; they are terrorists," he said.

"The force that will control this territory and remain here is the Israel Defense Forces. There will be no Arab army west of the Jordan River. There will be the Israel Defense Forces."

Netanyahu emphasized the area's proximity to central Israel, declaring, "You have to understand, we are minutes from Netanya, minutes from the coastline. Israel's narrow waist will no longer be narrow. We are protecting the area from the Jordan River to the sea. Our country, our control."

Later in his remarks, Netanyahu addressed security warnings and said preparations were also underway for the possibility of an escalation ahead of the elections.

"There are security alerts here, that is true. Our enemies are thinking of testing us in these days leading up to the elections. I warn them that we are prepared for every scenario, including what is known as a 'turning of the guns.'"

According to Netanyahu, the IDF presented him and the Defense Minister with a military plan for such a scenario.

"The IDF presented the Defense Minister and me with a powerful and forceful plan. In such a case, I would not advise our enemies to test us. You will encounter a level of force here that you have never dreamed of."

The Prime Minister concluded by addressing continued security operations in the area and the establishment of communities and farms.

"We will continue to safeguard Israel's security here, along the seam line, everywhere. We are establishing communities here, more than 104, and many farms. We are safeguarding the security of the State of Israel."