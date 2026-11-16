A waist pouch containing approximately NIS 10,000, left on a bench at Haifa Center-HaShmona railway station yesterday morning, was recovered and returned to its owner thanks to the swift action of Israel Railways employees.

The passenger discovered the loss while traveling south and reported it to the train conductor. The conductor immediately contacted Meir Abergil, the station's shift manager, who went to the platform to search for the missing pouch.

Abergil located the pouch on a bench and, after verifying identifying details provided by the passenger, including the amount of money inside, confirmed that it belonged to her. He informed her that it had been found and would be kept in a secure location until she could collect it.

This morning, the passenger returned to Haifa Center-HaShmona station and received her pouch and its contents, the amount of NIS 10,000.

"As soon as I received the call, I went straight to the platform and found the pouch lying on one of the benches," Abergil recalled.

"The passenger arrived this morning and could not stop thanking me," he added. "It is a privilege to provide service and put a smile back on passengers' faces."