The IDF continues to monitor the developments, and in coordination with the Home Front Command's ongoing situational assessment, it was decided to update the defensive guidelines.

From Saturday, April 11th, 2026, at 20:00, until Monday, April 13th, 2026, at 18:00, the defensive guidelines will change as follows:

The frontline areas will remain under a limited activity level, with no educational activities, and a limit of up to 50 people at outdoors gatherings, and up to 100 people at indoor gatherings.

In the Upper Galilee area, educational activities may be conducted only within a protected space. Communities subject to exceptions are detailed in a separate document. All other guidelines remain unchanged.

The Haifa Bay area will transition from limited activity to partial activity level. Educational activity may be held in locations from which a protected space can be reached within the required protection time. Limits on gatherings and services will increase to up to 100 people in open areas, and up to 400 people indoors.

All other Home Front Command guidelines remain unchanged.