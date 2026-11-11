Jarosława Lewicka, the last surviving Righteous Among the Nations residing in Israel, passed away Tuesday evening in Haifa at the age of 91, just two months before her 92nd birthday.

Lewicka, who risked her life as a child to deliver food and medicine to Jews during the Holocaust, had lived in Israel since 1995. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of courage that began when she was just six years old.

Born in Poland in 1935, Lewicka grew up with her mother and grandfather. As a young child, she began helping her grandfather deliver food and medicine to Jews persecuted by the Nazis. Despite her young age and the dangers facing her family, she served as a courier, successfully transporting supplies without arousing the guards' suspicion.

In December 1942, when a sealed ghetto was established in the city of Zolochiv, the family continued its rescue efforts. Jarosława, her mother Katarzyna, and her grandfather helped Jews imprisoned in the ghetto until the city's Jewish community was destroyed in April 1943.

The family's home was approximately two kilometers from the ghetto. Jarosława regularly walked the distance carrying a small schoolbag in which she concealed food for starving Jews. Along the way, she had to evade German and Ukrainian police officers, but she continued carrying out her mission.

The Lewicka family's efforts extended beyond delivering food to the ghetto. They also supplied provisions to a group of 25 Jews hiding in the basement of a ruined building, continuing to assist them at a time when such actions carried grave risks.

In 1989, Jarosława, her mother, and her grandfather were recognized as Righteous Among the Nations in honor of their efforts to save Jews during the Holocaust.

Six years later, in 1995, Lewicka immigrated to Israel, received Israeli citizenship, and settled in Haifa.

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav paid tribute to her, saying: "Jarosława Lewicka was a symbol of courage, humanity, and compassion. At just six years old, she risked her life to save Jews during the Holocaust, proving that even in the darkest moments, humanity can overcome fear and evil."

The mayor added: "Her actions remind us all that heroism is not measured by age or strength, but by the willingness to stand beside others even at the risk of personal danger. Jarosława was one of those rare individuals who chose goodness at a time when evil prevailed, leaving behind a moral legacy whose significance transcends time and place."