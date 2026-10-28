The opposition bloc is considering appointing Yair Lapid as Knesset Speaker in approximately two weeks, as part of a move to replace the incumbent Speaker, Amir Ohana, Kan News reported Wednesday evening.

Lapid, considered one of the senior figures in the bloc opposed to Netanyahu, holds the second position on the Beyachad Party list headed by Naftali Bennett. Although he is among the bloc's leading figures, he is not running for prime minister, and his political partners are examining the possibility of appointing him Knesset Speaker.

According to the report, Lapid enjoys good relations with most of the parties in the opposition bloc, a factor that could make it easier to build a consensus around his candidacy. However, no final decision has been made, and other candidates are also being considered.

Among the names raised are MK Oded Forer of Yisrael Beytenu, Elazar Stern and Orit Farkash of the Yashar Party, and Efrat Rayten of the Democrats.

One of the issues being examined as part of the initiative is the possibility of securing the Arab parties' support for replacing Ohana. Members of the anti-Netanyahu bloc believe that the demands the Arab parties would make in exchange for their support would be primarily symbolic or declarative in nature. They therefore believe the move could be advanced in the near future.

Under the plan being considered, replacing the Knesset Speaker would be the first step in a series of parliamentary initiatives that the opposition bloc intends to pursue.

Afterward, the bloc plans to discuss advancing the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding October 7, as well as repealing the judicial reform laws.