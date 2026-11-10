מתן כהנא בעמדת ערוץ 7 בכנסת

MK Matan Kahana of the Yashar party discussed his candidacy for Knesset Speaker, efforts to form a government, and criticism of the opposition bloc's reliance on votes from Arab parties in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the Knesset on Tuesday.

Kahana clarified that although party leader Gadi Eisenkot had announced his candidacy for the position, the appointment still required approval by the Knesset plenum. He expressed hope that the vote would take place within the coming week.

Addressing the prospect of becoming Knesset Speaker, Kahana said he viewed the position as a significant public mission requiring responsibility and the ability to unite Israel's citizens. He pledged that, if elected, he would approach the role with a strong sense of responsibility and respect for the Knesset as an institution.

Kahana also commented on the festive atmosphere surrounding the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset, which includes dozens of new lawmakers. He expressed hope that the new Knesset would work in the public's interest.

Asked about the apparent gap between campaign promises to establish a government based on a Jewish and Zionist majority and the current reliance on votes from Arab parties to replace the Knesset Speaker, Kahana said that he believes that most Israelis wanted to see Benjamin Netanyahu leave office.

He noted that a majority of Knesset members had recommended Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government, arguing that steps should therefore be taken to implement the voters' wishes.

Kahana was also asked about the composition of a future government. He clarified that he was not part of the core coalition negotiating team but said he trusted those conducting the talks.

He recalled the four principles Yashar had presented during the election campaign: preserving Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, upholding the values of the Declaration of Independence, ensuring universal service, and destroying Hamas.

Regarding the possibility of forming a national unity government, following Netanyahu's call for a broad coalition under his leadership, Kahana said his party sought to establish the broadest possible Zionist government.

Toward the end of the interview, Kahana discussed his return to the Knesset after an absence of nearly a year and a half, following his resignation alongside Eisenkot. He noted that this was his sixth time taking the oath of office as an MK. While the occasion was less exciting than his first swearing-in, he said, it remained a significant moment.

Asked what advice he would give new Knesset members, Kahana emphasized that serving in the Knesset was an important mission on behalf of Israel's citizens. He expressed confidence that the incoming lawmakers understood the significance of their roles and the public responsibility they carried.