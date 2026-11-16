President Donald Trump's appointment of Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff has placed one of his most influential Jewish advisers at the center of American politics following Republican losses in the midterm elections.

On The Israeli Perspective, host Jay Shapiro examined Miller's rise, his hardline immigration policies and the sharply divided reactions within the American Jewish community.

Shapiro also condemned a planned boycott ride targeting Jewish-owned and Israeli-associated businesses in his hometown of Philadelphia, scheduled near the anniversary of Kristallnacht.

He cited Jewish organizations that denounced the campaign as antisemitic intimidation.

Turning to Australia, Shapiro criticized its continued recognition of Palestinian statehood despite what he described as unfulfilled Palestinian Authority reform commitments.

Finally, he addressed the implications of Democratic control of Congress for Israel, particularly regarding military assistance and negotiations over a new U.S.-Israel security agreement.

Shapiro warned that changing American political attitudes could complicate bilateral relations and increase pressure on Israel.

He argued that the relationship should evolve beyond reliance on American assistance toward greater Israeli independence.

“The goal we should have with the United States is not a partnership resting on dependence, but on a shared purpose," he said.